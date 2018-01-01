Katy Perry suffering from homesickness on tour

Katy Perry has thanked country singer Kacey Musgraves for helping her feeling less homesick while on tour in Asia.

The Firework singer left her native U.S. to embark on the South American and Asian legs of Witness: The Tour at the start of March (18), and after four weeks of being away from home, she admitted she was feeling the distance, and thanked Kacey and her new record Golden Hour for keeping her company.

"Was feeling homesick today, being on this leg of tour for over 4 weeks now and then I put on @KaceyMusgraves's new record, Golden Hour during yoga and she made me feel not so alone," Katy tweeted on Wednesday (04Apr18). "Music is so powerful and I am so grateful (love emoji)."

Katy and Kacey are good friends, with Kacey opening for Katy's tour and performing with her on TV show CMT Crossroads in 2014, as well as appearing on the singer's Big Brother-style livestream event ahead of her Witness album release in June (17).

The 33-year-old hasn't been completely alone during her tour as her on-off boyfriend Orlando Bloom was spotted on the streets of Tokyo, doing a go-kart tour of the city while dressed as video game character Mario, and in the audience at one of her concerts at the end of March.

It is also thought she revealed her bizarre nickname for The Lord of the Rings actor when she told the crowd, "This next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never, ever, have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love... This is called Into Me You See, for Bubba Doo."

The Asian leg of the tour concludes in Jakarta, Indonesia on 14 April before resuming in Mexico in May.