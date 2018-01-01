Adele confirms she got ordained to officiate Alan Carr's wedding

Adele has confirmed that she got ordained so she could officiate British comedian Alan Carr's wedding in January (18).

The former Alan Carr: Chatty Man host married Paul Drayton, his partner of 10 years, in January, and finally revealed details of the ceremony during an interview on Britain's The One Show this week (begs02Apr18), sharing that Adele organised the whole day, hosted it in her back garden and acted as wedding singer for their first time.

The funnyman later appeared on talk show This Morning and revealed that Adele had also officiated the wedding, and the private singer confirmed the news on Tuesday by sharing an image of her ceremonial outfit on Instagram.

"Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up... @chattyman #LoveisLove (sic)," the 29-year-old captioned a snap showing her wearing a white dress, cloak and a large cross around her neck as she stands in front of a backdrop covered in white flowers.

Alan, who has known the Rolling in the Deep star since she was 19, said she wanted to be involved in planning every aspect of her pal's wedding.

"We got married in Adele's back garden, in Los Angeles," he explained. "She's known me and Paul for ages. She said, 'I want to do your special day. I want to do everything'.

"She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest. She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She (Adele) sang my first dance... It was lovely. I just want to tell everyone. She won't say because she's so private. Flowers, three-course meal, she just planned it all. It was the best day of our life."