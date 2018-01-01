NEWS Cardi B claps back at fan who calls her the fourth member of Migos Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Cardi B has fired back at a fan who accused her of being the fourth member of Migos after she dropped another track with the rap group.



The Bodak Yellow star has once again teamed up with fiance Offset's group, who appear on her new track Drip, taken from the rapper's upcoming debut album Invasion of Privacy.



On the pulsating track, both Cardi and Migos hit back at their haters, with the 25-year-old Bronx native spitting lines such as: "S**t on these hoes / Now look at my wrist on these hoes / Now I look down on these b**ches / I feel like I'm stilts on these hoes", and "Diamonds on me, what's the price I'm not getting invite with the hype, I'm too rich to get into a fight, fifty racks got my jeans fitting tight."



However, the track's release prompted one fan to tweet: "cardi B is basically the 4th member of the Migos."



The rapper, who has gained a large following on social media thanks to her candid posts, responded to the shady tweet minutes later.



"I'm not. Im engaged to Offset and the others are my brothers now we want to help each other to succeed and make money," she responded. "The ni**a you f**kin homeboys should support you too sis!"



Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, previously collaborated with the Atlanta-based band on their hit 2017 single MotorSport, which also featured Nicki Minaj. She also recently joined the roster at the band's management company Quality Control.



The rapper has ramped up the promo ahead of the highly anticipated release of her album on Friday, the follow-up to her 2017 mixtape Gangsta B**ch Music, Vol. 2. She dropped new single Be Careful last week, the video for Bartier Cardi on Tuesday night, and she's also preparing to make TV history as the first ever co-host on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

