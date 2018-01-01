Haim recruit Paul Thomas Anderson for Coachella visuals

Acclaimed moviemaker Paul Thomas Anderson has created visual art which will serve as a backdrop for Haim's set at the Coachella festival later this month (Apr18).

The Phantom Thread director, who is a former student of the Haim sisters' mother, previously took charge of the music videos for the trio's 2017 tracks Little of Your Love and Right Now, and will now help design the visuals for their Coachella set, an insider tells Pitchfork Media.

Paul also collaborated with the sibling trio on a 14-minute short film, Valentine, which showed them playing tracks from their second album Something to Tell You.

When they released the short film, the group revealed their long-standing love of the filmmaker's work and how the collaboration came about.

"We've been fans of Paul's since the first time we watched (Paul's 1997 movie) Boogie Nights on (U.S. TV network) TBS when we were kids (highly edited for cable TV lol)," they wrote on Twitter. "Growing up he WAS the (San Fernando) valley. We grew up on Magnolia Street! His films are our favorites. Fast forward to meeting him and eventually becoming friends and wanting to work on something together."

Este, Danielle and Alana Haim's mother Donna played an important role in the acclaimed director's creative education, as she was once his art teacher.

The group are not the only group Paul has made videos for; at the start of his career he teamed up with singer-songwriters Michael Penn, Fiona Apple and Aimee Mann.

And in 2016, he directed three videos for British rockers Radiohead. The band’s guitarist Jonny Greenwood has written the scores for four of Paul's movies, including Phantom Thread, a soundtrack which earned Jonny an Oscar nomination.

Haim will play two sets at Coachella over the two weekends of the festival, which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd are the headliners this year.