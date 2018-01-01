Arrests made after Nicki Minaj's ex is robbed at gunpoint

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriend, rapper Safaree Samuels, at gunpoint on Monday (02Apr18).

The Love & Hip Hop: New York reality star hit headlines after breaking down in tears during a radio interview for New York's Power 105.1 shortly after he was jumped.

In a video clip posted online, host Angie Martinez asked her visibly-upset guest what was wrong, to which he replied, "I just got robbed at gunpoint. A couple hours ago... two dudes with guns just ran up on me. Had me face down to the floor with a gun to my head. They just took everything."

"They just caught me by myself, I got out my car and they just came out of nowhere," he explained. "I had about $175,000 (worth of jewellery) on me...

"I was laid out on the floor waiting until I knew nobody was standing over me and ran. It's traumatising, it just keeps replaying (in my mind)."

Safaree also took to Twitter to express his horror at the scary situation, writing: "This morning was probably 1 of the worst scariest night of my life (sic)."

It has since emerged New Jersey police officers were able to chase down the suspects after Safaree reported the alleged attack outside his home in Fort Lee.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the two men tried to escape by fleeing across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey into New York, but crashed their car and took off on foot.

New York Police Department officers joined their colleagues to track down the suspects, and Jonathan Ricketts and Shawn Harewood were eventually captured and taken into custody.

Safaree, 36, has yet to comment on the arrest news.

He was in the middle of a promotional tour for his new song, Hunnid, when the incident occurred.

Samuels, who dated Nicki for 14 years until their 2014 split, wasn't just her ex - he was a member of her former group, Hoodstars, co-wrote her single Did It On 'em, and served as her hype man for years. He also appeared in Minaj's Stupid Hoe music video.