Demi Lovato straddles Kehlani on bed during concert

Demi Lovato locked lips and straddled fellow singer Kehlani on a bed during her concert in New Jersey on Monday night (02Apr18).

The Cool for the Summer star uses a prop bed during her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour for a segment in which she sings a trio of hits while sitting on it and interacting with her dancers.

However, to mark the last night of the U.S. leg of the trek, she was surprised to find her tour opener Kehlani join her.

Video footage posted by fans shows Kehlani jumping onto the bed while Demi is facing away from her and sliding her hands around Demi's shoulders from behind, and when Demi looks around and smiles, Kehlani goes in for a smooch.

After locking lips, they laugh and share a cuddle before Demi steps up things up a notch by pushing Kehlani so she lays down on the bed before she straddles over her and performs some provocative movements.

The 25-year-old shared pictures from the raunchy moment on social media and praised Kehlani, who was enjoying her last support show on the tour.

"Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as f**k woman on this tour with me," she wrote. "What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I'll never forget!!"

Kehlani took to Instagram to explain that Demi's dancers were to blame for her surprise appearance.

"Tonight, your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face looooool (laugh out loud)," she added. "I love you and appreciate you, beautiful. cheers to you, more life and success on the rest of the legs of this tour (sic)."

The Latin American leg of Demi's tour kicks off in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 15 April.