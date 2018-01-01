Jared Leto sets off on hitchhiking trip from Jimmy Fallon's studio

Jared Leto stopped off at Jimmy Fallon's New York studio looking for a ride on Monday night (02Apr18) as he began his cross-country hitchhiking trip.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer is planning to hitchhike his way to Los Angeles in a week to promote his band's new album America, which is released on Friday.

On the trek, which he's dubbed Mars Across America, Leto plans to travel across the country by thumbing rides, using bicycles or running, but his first stop was at the studio of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as he turned up complete with bag pack, looking for a ride.

"I think I'm a little lost," Leto said. "I'm looking for the street?"

"This is a common mistake," chat show host Fallon laughed. "You're on the sixth floor."

The 46-year-old Suicide Squad actor is aware people might think it's a gag, but he assured Jimmy he is deadly serious about the jaunt before he headed off on the week-long trek.

"I'm actually gonna hitchhike across the country," he insisted. "Hopefully (ride) a donkey through the Grand Canyon. What better way to celebrate America then travel around and ask people about their lives?"

Leto plans to visit destinations that showcase the themes behind the band's album, their first since 2013, and he's also carrying genetic testing kits from 23andMe to hand out to fans along the route, in a bid to encourage them to discover more about their heritage.

After chatting with Fallon, the rocker bagged his first ride from rapper A$AP Rocky, who pulled up in an old minivan. The rapper features on Thirty Seconds to Mars' song, One Track Mind, which is on the album, along with previously released tracks Walk on Water and Dangerous Night.

The week-long journey will wrap up in the band's L.A. hometown on Friday.