Kylie Minogue: 'Marriage is not for me'

Kylie Minogue has decided once and for all that she's not the marrying type following her split from her ex-fiance Joshua Sasse.

The Australian singer got engaged to the actor in February 2016, but they broke up a year later amid accusations he was unfaithful.

Kylie now says that she viewed the engagement as an "experiment" as she didn't see herself as the marrying type.

"I never thought I would get married," the 49-year-old star tells Red magazine. "Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I'd never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married. Now I'm going to stick to my previous view. I don't think marriage is for me."

Earlier this year (18), Kylie confessed she suffered a nervous breakdown in the wake of her split from 30-year-old actor Joshua, who she met on the set of the U.S. TV show Galavant in 2015.

However, the Aussie superstar has now fully bounced back.

"You can't negotiate the downfall of your relationship carefully," she explains. "I did have to rebuild myself, physically and mentally a bit. But no, 2017 was a great year. I knew where I stood. I knew what work I had to do and I did it."

The popstar is also making a musical comeback, and her new album Golden, her first in four years featuring original material, is due out on Friday (06Apr18).

"I'm not writing from a place of heartbreak," Kylie recently told Britain's Attitude magazine. "I was a bit broken, I wasn't feeling very strong at a certain point, and we've all been there, we know what that's like. But I tend to bounce back pretty quickly, I'm pragmatic about stuff. It's looking rationally, with heart, with humour, to where I'm at."

Kylie is also set to tour the U.K. later this year.