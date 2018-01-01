Jared Leto pledges to shave off beard if new album hits number one

Oscar winner Jared Leto has pledged to shave off his bushy beard if his band Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album hits the top of the U.S. charts.

The group's fifth album, America, is released on Friday (06Apr18) and the 46-year-old actor and singer has offered fans the chance to decide if he keeps the beard or not.

In an Instagram post on Monday (02Apr18), he asked: "So should I shave this beard or what???" before adding, "NUMBER ONE ALBUM AND ILL CHOP!!!"

"ANYONE WANT TO 'RESCUE ME' AND SHAVE THE BEARD?" he added.

Promoting the new release, Leto has launched a Mars Across America initiative, during which the Dallas Buyer's Club star will trek across his homeland in various modes of transportation.

The venture will begin on Monday night (02Apr18) in New York City.

On the way, Jared will hand out genetic testing kits from 23andMe and encourage fans to explore their ancestry. His journey will conclude in Los Angeles on the album's release day.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Jared has offered to shave of his Christ-like beard - he promised to take the clippers to his facial hair if Thirty Seconds to Mars' single Walk On Water got to number one on the iTunes charts.

In a previous Instagram caption he wrote: "OK FINE - IF WALK ON WATER GETS TO NUMBER ONE ON ITUNES ILL TRIM MY F**KING BEARD maybe... should I?!"

The beard stayed intact, suggesting the Thirty Seconds to Mars track failed to get to number one, but if the group's new album sells well, Jared could be clean-shaven by the time the rockers' headlining North American summer tour begins in Canada in June (18).