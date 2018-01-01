Taylor Swift stalker sentenced to 10 years of probation, told to stay away from singer

An alleged stalker who terrified Taylor Swift and her family with vile emails has been sentenced to 10 years probation.

Frank Andrew Hoover was arrested in 2016 when he showed up at one of Taylor's shows in Austin, Texas after sending disturbing emails to the singer's father, Scott.

In one, he threatened to "end" her whole family, writing: "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can't stand that virus s**t your daughter spread."

In another email, he named Taylor, Scott, her brother Austin, and mother Andrea and called them an "evil family of devils" and signed off, "Sincerely, the end real son of god (sic)."

In others, he allegedly wrote, "God is going to burn them into the desert for me," "Go to hell, Swift," and, "Enjoy the brain aneurysms and death".

Swift had a protective order against Hoover at the time of his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to repeatedly violating the order, and on Monday (02Apr18), he was sentenced to a decade of probation, during which his whereabouts will be monitored by GPS for at least the first year. In addition, he has been ordered to stay at least one mile (1.6 kilometres) away from Taylor and her family.

Hoover also has to complete psychological testing, according to TMZ, and attend substance abuse classes, surrender all firearms, and undergo random drug testing.

If he doesn't follow the probation rules, he could be immediately tossed behind bars to serve a lengthy spell in prison.

Hoover isn't Taylor's only stalker; Mohammed Jaffar was arrested in March, 2017 on stalking and burglary charges for allegedly loitering outside her New York home multiple times and making nuisance calls to her management company. He pleaded not guilty but was committed to a psychiatric facility after being deemed unfit for trial.