Rapper Meek Mill denied bail again

Rapper Meek Mill will remain behind bars after his bail was denied again on Monday (02Apr18).

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker was sentenced to serve two to four years in prison in November (17) for violating the terms of his probation relating to a 2008 firearms case.

Meek, real name Robert Williams, has been challenging the controversial ruling by Judge Genece Brinkley ever since, and last month (Mar18) his lawyers appealed to Pennsylvania's Supreme Court officials and asked them to grant the rapper bail after prosecutors declared they will not block his latest release attempt following reports suggesting the arresting officer in Meek's original 2008 case had been named as part of a police corruption scandal in Philadelphia, and had been accused of lying under oath to put the MC behind bars.

Prosecutors cited the "strong showing of likelihood" that Meek's old conviction will be reversed in court paperwork, while explaining their decision, but Judge Genece Brinkley, who Williams' lawyers have been trying to have removed from the case, was not swayed by their arguments and denied bail on Monday.

"This ruling from Judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact she has turned Meek Mill's case into a personal vendetta," the rapper's lawyer Joe Tacopina tells TMZ. "In spite of the recommendations from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, which was supported by Governor Tom Wolf, the judge continues to stand alone in supporting Officer Reginald Graham's perjured testimony, as well as his criminal behaviour that has been documented."

Williams' lawyers are still appealing to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to have him released.