NEWS Drake seeking social media ban in upcoming assault trial Newsdesk Share with :







Drake has requested a judge prevent music producer Detail from using evidence from social media in his upcoming assault trial.



Detail, real name Noel Fisher, launched legal action against the Hotline Bling star in June, 2016, claiming Drake set him up by inviting him to his Calabasas, California property, only to have a security official named Chubbs allegedly attack the visitor.



The producer claimed his jaw was broken in the reported bust-up and required multiple surgeries, while he suggested the incident was revenge for Fisher turning down an earlier offer to executive produce Drake's music, which would have tied him in to an exclusive deal.



He demanded unspecified damages for the assault case, including funds to cover his medical bills for the incident, which allegedly took place in 2014.



Drake denied the claims, demanding the entire suit be thrown out, after insisting he had nothing to do with the altercation, and he maintained his bodyguard had simply acted in self-defence after being provoked.



The Controlla hitmaker has now asked the judge to ban any evidence of hearsay - specifically any statements that originated from websites, social media and on the Internet - from the trial.



The 31-year-old rapper claims his fame means his life serves as fodder for various blogs, websites and social media posts and he believes this kind of information, if presented to the jury, could lead to the risk of prejudice.



"Due to the plethora of news stories available, and after observing Detail's inclination towards muddying the waters by introducing said news stories during the deposition of Chubbs, Drake is concerned Detail may try to introduce the same stories at trial," Drake's motion states, according to The Blast.



His attorneys believe the stories "would result only in confusing the jury and skewing their interpretations of the testimony and document presented at trial."



Fisher made an appearance on Drake's 2013 track 305 to My City, and also produced Beyonce's hit Drunk in Love.

The case remains ongoing.

