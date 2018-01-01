Taylor Swift performs surprise gig at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe

Taylor Swift surprised guests at Nashville's fabled Bluebird Cafe over the weekend by performing an intimate set.

The Shake It Off hitmaker hit the stage during songwriter Craig Wiseman's gig, which he performed in front of 40 people. Swift's set on Saturday (31Mar18) was also bittersweet because she used to sing at the cafe in Tennessee early in her career.

"I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe," she told the audience. "I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists - this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer's take on the songs they've put out into the world."

She also spoke about her song Better Man, which she wrote for Little Big Town.

"When I would play writers' nights... I didn't have the experience of a writer writing something and then it going out into the world and you hearing it from someone else's perspective until recently," she explained. "Little Big Town gave me the opportunity to feel that way... to be at the Bluebird and play a song you've maybe heard on the radio. I will always be forever grateful to them for that."

And she also performed Love Story, the song she wanted to write with Wiseman, but he declined.

"I couldn't stop thinking about the idea," she said. "I thought there was something to it. I really liked it. This is the song I almost wrote with Craig Wiseman. It's called Love Story."

The gig was recorded for a documentary in honour of Bluebird Cafe's 35th anniversary.