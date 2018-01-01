Lord Huron reveal new song and dates

“When the Night is Over,” a new song from Lord Huron, has been released. Of the track, singer/songwriter/producer Ben Schneider says, “We wanted this song to feel something like a Raymond Chandler story, a desperate search through a rain-soaked, neon-lit city. The groove section in the middle is one of my favorite passages on the album.” The track appears on the band’s highly anticipated record Vide Noir, out April 20 on Whispering Pines/Republic Records. Tickets.
Additionally, the band have made the additional seven songs off Vide Noir available to stream at geo-locations across the US, Canada and UK. Locations include hikes, national parks, beaches and even a volcano. Head to followtheemeraldstar.com for more information. The band has hinted at further immersive experiences to come, crafted to expand upon the album’s narratives and theme. A true multi-media artist, Schneider has once again created a hidden world to inhabit within Vide Noir.
In support of Vide Noir, the band is set for a worldwide tour beginning this spring. Even as the band headlines their largest venues to date, many shows (including New York City, Chicago, Boston, Oakland and Seattle) have sold out months in advance. Every pair of tickets ordered for the U.S. headlining tour includes a copy of Vide Noir. Tickets.
Most recently, the band performed their lead single “Wait by the River” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The single is already the subject of widespread critical praise; the Los Angeles Times proclaims, “It’s a gorgeous song, one with the majesty of a 1950s doo-wop ballad,” while SPIN adds, “[‘Wait by the River’] offers a refined, waltz-like sound that can’t quite cover for the sins of a fatalistically obsessed narrator.”
Vide Noir was written and recorded over the past two years at Lord Huron’s Los Angeles studio and informal clubhouse, Whispering Pines, and was mixed by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips/MGMT). Schneider found inspiration wandering restlessly through his adopted home of L.A. at night: “My nighttime drives ranged all over the city—across the twinkling grid of the valley, into the creeping shadows of the foothills, through downtown’s neon canyons and way out to the darksome ocean. I started imagining Vide Noir as an epic odyssey through the city, across dimensions, and out into the cosmos. A journey along the spectrum of human experience. A search for meaning amidst the cold indifference of The Universe,” he says.
Originally a musical and visual solo project by Michigan-native-turned-Angeleno Schneider, Lord Huron now includes members Mark Barry (percussion), Miguel Briseño (bass) and Tom Renaud (guitar). After a pair of independent EPs, Lord Huron released two full-length albums Lonesome Dreams (2012) and Strange Trails (2015) on IAMSOUND Records, followed by extensive touring and prestigious festival appearances both stateside and abroad. After appearing in the hit Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” the band’s song “The Night We Met” (from Strange Trails) was officially certified Platinum in January 2018.
VIDE NOIR TRACKLIST Lost in Time and Space Never Ever Ancient Names (Part I) Ancient Names (Part II) Wait by the River Secret of Life Back from the Edge The Balancer’s Eye When the Night is Over Moonbeam Vide Noir Emerald Star
LORD HURON TOUR DATES April 14— Dallas, TX—Old 97s County Fair April 20— Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live * April 21—Chicago, IL— Riviera Theatre * April 22—St. Paul, MN—The Palace Theatre * April 23— Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theatre * April 25—Kansas City, MO—Arvest Bank Theatre ^ April 26—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue ^ April 27— Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Theater ^ April 28—Cincinnati, OH—Homecoming Festival April 30—Boston, MA— House of Blues % May 1—Philadelphia, PA—Electric Factory % May 3—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre % May 4—Washington, DC—The Anthem % May 4-6—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Festival May 31—San Diego, CA—House of Blues June 1—San Diego, CA—House of Blues June 2—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre June 3—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater June 5—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom June 6—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom June 7—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre June 8—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre June 15-June 17—Dover, DE—Firefly Festival July 25—Toronto, ON—Sony Centre July 26—Pittsburg, PA—Stage AE July 27—Cleveland, OH—House Of Blues July 30—Portland, ME—State Theatre August 1—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel August 2—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel August 4—Montreal, QC—Osheaga Festival August 5—Boston, MA—House Of Blues September 21—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant September 25—New Orleans, LA—Civic Theatre September 27—Houston, TX—Revention Music Center September 29—Austin, TX—Stubb’s Waller Creek October 1—Tulsa, OK—Cain's Ballroom October 3—Omaha, NE—Sokol Auditorium October 4—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre October 5—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre October 19—Copenhagen, DK—Vega October 20—Aarhus, DK—Voxhall October 21—Hamburg, DE—Gruenspan October 22—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso October 23—Brussels, BE—Ancienne Belgique October 25—Cambridge, UK—The Junction October 26—London, UK—Roundhouse October 27—Sheffield, UK—Plug October 28—Gateshead, UK—Sage Gateshead October 29—Liverpool, UK—Invisible Wind Factory October 31—Paris, FR—Le Trianon November 2—Munich, DE—Technikum November 3—Koln, DE—Gloria November 5—Berlin, DE—Columbia Theater