Lord Huron reveal new song and dates

“When the Night is Over,” a new song from Lord Huron, has been released. Of the track, singer/songwriter/producer Ben Schneider says, “We wanted this song to feel something like a Raymond Chandler story, a desperate search through a rain-soaked, neon-lit city. The groove section in the middle is one of my favorite passages on the album.” The track appears on the band’s highly anticipated record Vide Noir, out April 20 on Whispering Pines/Republic Records. Tickets.



Additionally, the band have made the additional seven songs off Vide Noir available to stream at geo-locations across the US, Canada and UK. Locations include hikes, national parks, beaches and even a volcano. Head to followtheemeraldstar.com for more information. The band has hinted at further immersive experiences to come, crafted to expand upon the album’s narratives and theme. A true multi-media artist, Schneider has once again created a hidden world to inhabit within Vide Noir.

In support of Vide Noir, the band is set for a worldwide tour beginning this spring. Even as the band headlines their largest venues to date, many shows (including New York City, Chicago, Boston, Oakland and Seattle) have sold out months in advance. Every pair of tickets ordered for the U.S. headlining tour includes a copy of Vide Noir. Tickets.

Most recently, the band performed their lead single “Wait by the River” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The single is already the subject of widespread critical praise; the Los Angeles Times proclaims, “It’s a gorgeous song, one with the majesty of a 1950s doo-wop ballad,” while SPIN adds, “[‘Wait by the River’] offers a refined, waltz-like sound that can’t quite cover for the sins of a fatalistically obsessed narrator.”

Vide Noir was written and recorded over the past two years at Lord Huron’s Los Angeles studio and informal clubhouse, Whispering Pines, and was mixed by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips/MGMT). Schneider found inspiration wandering restlessly through his adopted home of L.A. at night: “My nighttime drives ranged all over the city—across the twinkling grid of the valley, into the creeping shadows of the foothills, through downtown’s neon canyons and way out to the darksome ocean. I started imagining Vide Noir as an epic odyssey through the city, across dimensions, and out into the cosmos. A journey along the spectrum of human experience. A search for meaning amidst the cold indifference of The Universe,” he says.

Originally a musical and visual solo project by Michigan-native-turned-Angeleno Schneider, Lord Huron now includes members Mark Barry (percussion), Miguel Briseño (bass) and Tom Renaud (guitar). After a pair of independent EPs, Lord Huron released two full-length albums Lonesome Dreams (2012) and Strange Trails (2015) on IAMSOUND Records, followed by extensive touring and prestigious festival appearances both stateside and abroad. After appearing in the hit Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” the band’s song “The Night We Met” (from Strange Trails) was officially certified Platinum in January 2018.

VIDE NOIR TRACKLIST
Lost in Time and Space
Never Ever
Ancient Names (Part I)
Ancient Names (Part II)
Wait by the River
Secret of Life
Back from the Edge
The Balancer’s Eye
When the Night is Over
Moonbeam
Vide Noir
Emerald Star

LORD HURON TOUR DATES
April 14— Dallas, TX—Old 97s County Fair
April 20— Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live *
April 21—Chicago, IL— Riviera Theatre *
April 22—St. Paul, MN—The Palace Theatre *
April 23— Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theatre *
April 25—Kansas City, MO—Arvest Bank Theatre ^
April 26—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue ^
April 27— Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Theater ^
April 28—Cincinnati, OH—Homecoming Festival
April 30—Boston, MA— House of Blues %
May 1—Philadelphia, PA—Electric Factory %
May 3—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre %
May 4—Washington, DC—The Anthem %
May 4-6—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Festival
May 31—San Diego, CA—House of Blues
June 1—San Diego, CA—House of Blues
June 2—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre
June 3—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater
June 5—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom
June 6—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom
June 7—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre
June 8—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre
June 15-June 17—Dover, DE—Firefly Festival
July 25—Toronto, ON—Sony Centre
July 26—Pittsburg, PA—Stage AE
July 27—Cleveland, OH—House Of Blues
July 30—Portland, ME—State Theatre
August 1—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel
August 2—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel
August 4—Montreal, QC—Osheaga Festival
August 5—Boston, MA—House Of Blues
September 21—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant
September 25—New Orleans, LA—Civic Theatre
September 27—Houston, TX—Revention Music Center
September 29—Austin, TX—Stubb’s Waller Creek
October 1—Tulsa, OK—Cain's Ballroom
October 3—Omaha, NE—Sokol Auditorium
October 4—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre
October 5—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre
October 19—Copenhagen, DK—Vega
October 20—Aarhus, DK—Voxhall
October 21—Hamburg, DE—Gruenspan
October 22—Amsterdam, NL—Paradiso
October 23—Brussels, BE—Ancienne Belgique
October 25—Cambridge, UK—The Junction
October 26—London, UK—Roundhouse
October 27—Sheffield, UK—Plug
October 28—Gateshead, UK—Sage Gateshead
October 29—Liverpool, UK—Invisible Wind Factory
October 31—Paris, FR—Le Trianon
November 2—Munich, DE—Technikum
November 3—Koln, DE—Gloria
November 5—Berlin, DE—Columbia Theater

* with In Tall Buildings
^ with Liz Cooper & The Stampede
% with Midnight Sister

