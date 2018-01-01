Celine Dion thanks fans for birthday wishes

Celine Dion thanked fans for their birthday wishes after turning 50.

The My Heart Will Go On singer celebrated her milestone birthday on Friday (30Mar18) with her family, and took to social media to thank those from around the world who had taken the time to send her a message on her special day.

"Dear friends, I want to thank all of you for the wonderful birthday messages and videos," she wrote on Instagram. "They touched me deeply. I celebrated this day surrounded by family, while feeling the spirit of your presence.

"Thank you for your love and support and for being such a big part of my life for all these years. I can't wait to get back to being 100 percent and to see you all again!"

The Canadian superstar also wrote the message in French.

Mother-of-three Celine had originally planned to celebrate her big day on stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, but had to change her plans when she was forced to cancel three weeks of performances to undergo surgery for an ear condition.

The singer will hopefully return to the stage on 22 May after undergoing surgery to deal with the condition called Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities and makes it difficult to sing.

Celine instead spent her birthday with an intimate celebration with close family and her sons from her marriage to late producer Rene Angelil, Rene-Charles, 17, and seven-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

Her team also shared a sweet montage of never-before-seen photos of the singer on Facebook, and encouraged fans to send the singer birthday messages.