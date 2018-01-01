Selena Gomez shares modelling snaps amid The Weeknd album drama

Selena Gomez uploaded sultry modelling snaps on social media as rumours swirled she was the inspiration for The Weeknd's new album.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself smiling and looking carefree as she promoted Coach's Parker bag as part of her collaboration with the brand.

Gomez took to social media just hours after her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd dropped his new album, My Dear Melancholy, on Friday (30Mar18).

Fans speculated that the six-song EP was about his breakup with Gomez, after the two called it quits in October following a 10-month relationship.

Gomez quickly rekindled her romance with on-again, off-again beau Justin Bieber, but now their fling has fizzled out once more.

The first track off of The Weeknd's new EP, titled Call Out My Name, appeared to spark the most Gomez speculation, as the track begins with the lyric: "We found each other/ I helped you out of a broken place/ You gave me comfort/ But falling for you was my mistake."

He continues: "I put you on top, I put you on top / I claimed you so proud and openly / And when times were rough, when times were rough / I made sure I held you close to me."

The lyrics seemingly reference the singer, who’s also dated Bella Hadid, supporting Gomez during her kidney transplant.

The two stars were first spotted out on a date at the start of 2017, but called it quits after 10 months because of their busy schedules. Days later, the Hands to Myself hitmaker was spotted with Bieber on a breakfast date at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, California, before being snapped rinkside at the Love Yourself singer's hockey game.

The reunited couple reportedly split in March.