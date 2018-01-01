NEWS Rihanna swaps party lifestyle for nights in with beau Newsdesk Share with :







Rihanna reportedly prefers cosy nights in with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel to a night on the tiles.



The 30-year-old has been a part of the showbiz scene since her breakout record Pon de Replay was released in 2005.



Her annual trips back to Barbados to celebrate Crop Over Festival have become legendary, but her romance with Saudi billionaire Hassan has seen Rihanna start to turn her back on the party lifestyle.



“She still loves a cocktail and to let her hair down every once in a while, but she used to be obsessed with partying and now she’s simply grown out of that lifestyle,” an insider told Britain's Reveal magazine. “Hassan has been a big part of that, because he’s brought a real sense of stability to her world. They love going for romantic meals, or just spending a cosy night together at her place.



“Rihanna’s also putting a huge amount of time into her many business ventures, as well as getting ready to finally cement her role as a legitimate Hollywood actress with her upcoming part in Ocean’s 8.”



Since her romance with Hassan was revealed in 2017, Rihanna has launched a successful cosmetics empire, Fenty Beauty and expanded her fashion offerings.



It’s also been reported recently that the Work singer is gearing up to launch her own lingerie line, after allegedly striking a deal with TechStyle Fashion Group, the organisation behind subscription services such as Fabletics and ShoeDazzle.



Her new film, Ocean’s 8, hits cinemas in the summer and co-stars Oscar winners Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock.

