Ray J and Princess Love play down family drama

Singer and reality star Ray J has shrugged off reports of a family fall-out after his sister Brandy and their mother skipped his baby shower.

The One Wish star is expecting his first child with his wife Princess Love, but their 17 March (18) celebrations for the impending arrival of their baby were overshadowed by the notable absences of the two other women in Ray J's life - Brandy and Sonja Norwood.

At the time, sources told TMZ.com they missed the baby shower after an argument with Princess Love over Twitter posts she had shared, appearing to hint at Ray J's infidelity, but Brandy tried to brush off the drama by taking to Instagram days later to send the parents-to-be her best wishes, blaming a scheduling clash with her concert in Virginia.

However, Princess Love didn't appreciate the public show of affection and called her sister-in-law out as she commented on the message, which quickly went viral.

"STFU (shut the f**k up) posting this," she raged, "I should post what you just text me (sic)".

Brandy didn't respond to the rude remark, and simply deleted the entire message, but now Ray J and his wife have addressed the whole controversy in a new radio interview.

During The Breakfast Club chat on Friday (30Mar18), Ray J insisted it was "a family issue", as Princess confessed she lashed out "in the heat of the moment".

The dad-to-be went on to explain, "We regular (people), everybody got their (family drama). Unfortunately it get out in the press... but at the end of the day, it's just what people do sometimes, and you just get back cool. Sometimes everything ain't gon' be all peachy... it's how you deal with the problem (sic)."

"Sometimes everybody ain't on the same page," he continued, "but one thing I know, everybody love each other and everybody is supporting each other, it's just sometimes we don't see eye-to-eye (sic)."

Ray J wed Princess Love in 2016 after a tumultuous relationship, and announced their baby news in November (17).

Their daughter is due in late May (18).