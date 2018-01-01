Taylor Swift defends Hayley Kiyoko after being called unoriginal

Taylor Swift has defended Hayley Kiyoko after she was labelled unoriginal by the singer.

The openly gay 26-year-old criticised Taylor for singing about men in every single one of her songs, telling Refinery29 recently that “several music industry execs” question her when she shoots another music video about girls, but no one minds when Taylor writes another song about men.

Some of Taylor's fans slammed the singer, but the Shake It Off hitmaker came to Hayley's defence on Tumblr.

“We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has,” the 28-year-old wrote while replying to a fan.

“It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.”

Taylor previously hit back at critics who claimed she only wrote about her exes on her 1989 album, calling it a "very sexist angle".

"You’re going to have people who are going to say, ‘Oh, you know, like, she just writes songs about her ex-boyfriends,'” she said last year.

“No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars. They’re all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life, and no one raises the red flag there.”

In Hayley's chat with Refinery29, the Girls Like Girls singer moaned that while music bosses question her decision to sing about girls, they don't care when Taylor is “unoriginal” with her music.

“I’m not over-sexualising my music. I make out with women because I love women, not because I’m trying to be sexy. That’s not to turn heads - that’s my life," she added.