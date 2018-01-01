NEWS Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘taking social media-free minibreaks’ Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian is reportedly being forced to tear herself away from social media in a bid to reconnect with her husband Kanye West.



According to Heat magazine, on the advice of their therapist, the two stars are taking long weekends away to enjoy some couple time and work on their marriage. And one of the rules on their getaway is said to be no social media.



“Kim and Kanye realised things in their relationship were sliding again, and their therapist suggested they take long weekends away from Los Angeles, where they can get away from distractions,” an insider told the British magazine.



“While they’re on these trips they have rules: no social media, no kids and lots of shared activities like couples’ workouts, massages and therapy sessions via Facetime.”



Last week, the 37-year-old Selfie author posted pictures of a trip to Wyoming, where Kanye, 40, has also been working on new music in the studio. However, once Kim arrived, her doting husband reportedly dismissed his team, and took the make-up mogul to a cabin he had rented, just for the two of them.



“The weekend breaks have been a big success so far,” the source continued. “They’ve stayed in a cabin in Big Sur and also spent time in Palm Springs. Kim and Kanye give their nannies and families the resort number in case of emergencies, and then switch off all electronic devices.”



The couple, who have three children together, allegedly loved the tranquillity of the cabin, which at present is in stark contrast to their busy home life, with the source revealing Kim feels as though the weekend breaks have “brought them closer”.

