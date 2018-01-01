Cheryl Cole slams Liam Payne cheating rumours

Pop star Cheryl Cole has slammed rumours suggesting her boyfriend Liam Payne is cheating on her with one of his dancers.

The One Direction singer hit headlines on Thursday (29Mar18) when pictures surfaced online, showing him enjoying a night out at the Penthouse Bar in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with his back-up dancer Chloe Ferns, with gossips suggesting they were getting close.

The rumours emerged after it was claimed Cheryl was "annoyed" by another snap of her man hanging out with Katy Perry backstage on her tour in Japan, and the former Girls Aloud star is so fed up with the false reports, she has blasted the tabloids on Twitter.

"I usually don't bother myself to respond to stupid articles, but in my silence they hold the pen," she writes, as she addresses the images of Liam with Chloe. "This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiance, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try to cause problems between Liam and I."

"Nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of stories," she continues, referencing another set of images from the same night out picturing Liam chatting with another unidentified female. "The other 'mystery woman' in the story happens to be my long term friend and manager (Lily England)."

Turning her attention to the unfounded Perry rumours, she adds, "I also happen to love Katy Perry."

Cheryl goes on dismiss claims the couple, which shares one-year-old son Bear, is embarking on a "make or break" vacation to save its relationship.

"Now.. off on our holiday," she tweets. "And the only thing we're making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating."

Cheryl's Twitter posts come a month after she brushed off speculation of an impending break-up, telling reporters, "none of that matters" as she opened a Prince's Trust charity centre in her native Newcastle, England in February (18).