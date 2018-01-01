Cardi B hints at Offset's infidelity on new single

Rapper Cardi B appears to have warned her fiance Offset to curb his cheating ways or face losing her for good in her new song Be Careful.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker released the mellow single on Friday (30Mar18), and fans were quick to read into the lyrics of her track, on which she sends a stern message to an unfaithful lover.

"Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and s**t/Poured out my whole heart to a piece of s**t," she sings on the tune, as she calls out her man for failing to respond to text messages and "acting out".

Cardi goes on to claim she could have "did what you did to me a few times, but that's not my M.O.", adding, "Be careful with me/Yeah, it's not a threat, it's a warning.../You might have a fortune, but you lose me, you still gon' be misfortunate."

The telling lyrics emerge a month after the rising star hit back at critics for choosing to stand by Offset after the Migos MC became caught up in his own cheating and sex tape scandal in October (17).

"It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem," she told Cosmopolitan magazine in late February (18). "I don't have low self-esteem... I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want - any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don't got to explain why (sic)."

Cardi previously addressed the infidelity rumours shortly after they hit headlines last year (17), lamenting to her social media followers, "what you want me to do? Go f**k me another n**ga? Start all over again and get cheated on again?"

"It's not right, what he f**king did - but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel," she added, suggesting she may have behaved just as badly in the past.

Meanwhile, Cardi is battling a "bad case of anxiety" as she gears up to launch her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which she confirmed was finally complete on Friday, after battling illness to add one final song to the tracklist.

"I just finished my album," she shared in an Instagram video post. "I've been locked in the studio for three days straight. I'm sick like a motherf**er."

Invasion of Privacy is due to hit retailers next Friday (06Apr18).