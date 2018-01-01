Iggy Azalea was sent to mental health retreat after Twitter meltdowns

Rapper Iggy Azalea's managers staged an intervention over her infamous Twitter feuds in a bid to help her get well mentally.

The Trouble hitmaker has engaged in social media beef with the likes of Azealia Banks, Nicki Minaj, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Erykah Badu, and Macklemore in recent years, and after tiring of her online fall-outs, her representatives decided enough was enough.

Iggy's managers sat her down and advised her to seek treatment at a therapeutic centre in Arizona to deal with her emotional issues.

"I thought I was coming in to speak about something else," the Aussie recalls to Billboard of the staged intervention. "Then they were like, 'We think you need to go away to this place.'

"They were like, 'We think you're really talented and you can go to the studio and make hits all day, but we don't know if, you know, someone says something about you and you have a reaction, it could ruin a branding deal. We need you to go and speak to these people and make sure that you're mentally prepared to come out with new music.'"

The star confesses, "I didn't want to go there - I didn't like the idea of being sent away somewhere. I was p**sed."

However, the trip turned out to be extremely positive for Iggy, and the 27-year-old has no regrets about her time in the mental health retreat.

"I've never really sat down and had an honest conversation with professional people," she shares. "It was good to say something to somebody who could give me the tools and information on how to make my life manageable when I'm feeling those things. So it was really useful - I'm glad that I went."

Iggy is now celebrating another career milestone after her time in therapy - she'll be releasing her sophomore album Surviving the Summer later this year (18), the long-awaited follow-up to her 2014 debut The New Classic.