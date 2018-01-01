Selena Gomez doesn't discuss Justin Bieber relationship with her mother

Selena Gomez's mother has no idea if the pop star has officially split from Justin Bieber again because they don't discuss the divisive topic.

The Come and Get It hitmaker parted ways with singer The Weeknd and rekindled her on/off romance with Justin last autumn (17), but the young couple is said to have called it quits once more in early March (18).

Selena and Justin, who previously dated from 2010 to 2014, have yet to personally address the latest break-up rumours, but fans aren't the only ones left in the dark about the status of their relationship - Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, reveals she has no idea, either.

Teefey was asked for an update on her daughter's love life while attending the Alliance for Children's Rights 26th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday (28Mar18), but made it clear it's not something she's been privy to.

"You would know before I did," she told E! News. "We don't talk about it."

Mandy's frosty response to the topic shouldn't come as much of a surprise to devotees - in January (18), she admitted to GossipCop.com she was "not happy" with Selena's decision to get back together with bad boy Bieber, but she wasn't going to interfere.

"Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy," she said.

Referencing her daughter's kidney transplant last year (17), following her battle with lupus, Mandy added, "She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health... Selena is an adult and can make her own choices."

Meanwhile, Justin, 24, appears to have moved on with a new woman - he was spotted getting cosy with 22-year-old model Baskin Champion during a Craig David concert in Hollywood on 20 March (18).