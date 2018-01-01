George Ezra scores second UK Number 1 album

Congratulations to George Ezra, whose new album Staying At Tamara’s enters straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart. Check tour dates.
The collection shifted 63,000 combined sales this week – the highest opening week figure for an album so far this year.
George told OfficialCharts.com “It’s incredible to think that the album is now out and in people’s cars, homes and soundtracking people's lives. For it to have made it to number one is so amazing! I still can’t quite get my head around it.”
Staying At Tamara’s is George’s second Number 1 record, following his million-selling debut Wanted On Voyage in 2014, which places at Number 15 this week.
Two tracks from Staying At Tamara’s also feature in this week’s Official Singles Chart Top 40: Paradise climbs three places to Number 2 and Shotgun is new at 35.
George’s chart-topping debut brings The Greatest Showman’s 11-week stint at Number 1 to an end, slipping to Number 2.
Meanwhile, Over and Out, the first and only solo album from the late Rick Parfitt of Status Quo, is new at Number 4, and Jack White lands his third Top 10 solo album with Boarding House Reach, new at Number 5.
Elsewhere in the Top 10, Kidz Bop Kids debut at Number 8 with their latest collection, Kidz Bop Summer ’18, and folk-pop singer songwriter Lissie claims her highest charting album to date with her fourth collection Castles at Number 9.
Further down, Led Zeppelin live album When The West Was Won enters at 18 following its reissue on CD, and on vinyl 4LP for the first time, Paloma Faith’s The Architect races back up the Official Chart as she embarks on her UK tour, up nine places to Number 29, and Toni Braxton’s new record Sex and Cigarettes becomes her first UK Top 40 entry in eight years at Number 33,
Finally, US rock band Sunflower Bean open at Number 39 with their second studio album TwentyTwo in Blue.
