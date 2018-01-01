Katy Perry swoons over Orlando Bloom's shirtless social media snap

Katy Perry has swooned over Orlando Bloom's latest shirtless social media snap.

The Firework singer and the British actor started dating shortly after meeting at the Golden Globes in January 2016, but split a year later in February 2017.

Now, Katy has sparked more reconciliation rumours by commenting on Orlando's throwback post that he uploaded on Thursday (29Mar18) which depicted him standing in a bathroom showing off the abs he had gained for his part in 2013 film Zulu.

"#tbt (Throwback Thursday) capetown 'Brian fit' for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place," he captioned the photo, referring the film's setting in Cape Town, South Africa. "Diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won't settle nothing but respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction for (theatre show) Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios (sic)."

Katy took notice of the post and left a cute comment about Orlando's buff physique.

"Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on," she wrote. The popstar's response was noticed by many excited fans, adding to speculation that the pair may have rekindled their romance.

Earlier this month, Katy was spotted sporting a hoodie decorated with images of the Lord of the Rings star's face following a concert in Chile, and on Tuesday she seemingly mentioned her nickname for him when talking about love during her show at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

"I feel very seen here, I feel very loved," the 33-year-old said. "This next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never, ever, have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love... This is called Into Me You See, for Bubba Doo."

This led many fans to question if she was referred to Orlando, as Bubba Doo is a slang term for someone a person holds dear.