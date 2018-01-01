Taylor Swift drops second Delicate music video

Taylor Swift has dropped a second music video for her single Delicate.

The popstar released the first video for the track, which depicted a dramatised day in her life, on 11 March (18), with the clip quickly garnering over 79 million views on YouTube.

Now, Taylor has launched a second video for Delicate, which premiered exclusively on Spotify on Thursday night (29Mar18).

The video opens with the blonde star walking through a park while gazing at the camera. In what appears to be one take, she then goes on to sing the tune, stopping to pose in her cosy shearling-edge coat, and at one point appears to acknowledge her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn by clutching at a silver necklace which has the letter 'J' engraved on the pendant.

Taylor concludes the video by blowing a kiss at the camera.

Earlier on Thursday, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to announce the new video.

"Hey guys, I'm at rehearsals for the Reputation Stadium Tour," she shared. "And I just wanted to let you know there's a brand-new video for Delicate coming out only on Spotify tonight."

The original footage for Delicate featured a bored Taylor, apparently sick of her superstardom, practising her fake smile for the public and the press in a mirror, and dancing wildly through the halls of a luxury hotel after realising she has become invisible.

However, the promo drew some criticism online for its striking similarities to a two-year-old Kenzo World advertisement, which starred The Leftovers’ Margaret Qualley acting out in a similar manner after escaping a fancy gala.

The perfume promo, directed by filmmaker Spike Jonze, was set to the sounds of Mutant Brain by Sam Spiegel & Ape Drums, featuring Assassin.

Taylor never commented on the controversy, but the clip for Delicate was directed by frequent collaborator Joseph Kahn, who previously faced a backlash for appearing to borrow imagery from Beyonce's 2016 Formation video for the star's Look What You Made Me Do video last year.