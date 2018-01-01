Kacey Musgraves regrets not acting when gay kids were teased

Country music star Kacey Musgraves regrets not standing up for bullied gay kids when she was young.
The singer, who revealed UK dates
, reveals she was guilty of turning a blind eye to tormentors in her class who would tease gay kids and wishes she was more compassionate.
"At 18, I was a lot more redneck than I am now," she tells Billboard magazine. "I think back to who I was then: being in a small-town high school and seeing a gay guy get made fun of, I'd like, laugh along and not really think much about it. A best friend came out to me right after high school, and that's when I started getting it - my perspective completely changed."
Kacey explains moving from Golden, Texas to Nashville, Tennessee helped open her eyes and she started to regret her past actions.
"I started hanging out at this gay club, called Play, all the time, and I made so many friends," she adds. "It really hurt my heart that I had ever even been close to being the opposite of that."
However, she is grateful she has been able to redeem herself with her gay anthem Follow Your Arrow, in which Kacey sings about being happy in the skin you're in.
"I met Shane (McAnally) and Brandy Clark and we ended up writing Follow Your Arrow, and it became this unintentional anthem," she says. "It was really redeeming for me, because I come from where I come from. Part of me felt a little guilty that I was the Arrow girl... it has not always been my viewpoint. But I guess people can change."
Book tickets through our official partner Ticketmaster
.