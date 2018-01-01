Cardi B battling illness to complete album

Rap sensation Cardi B is fighting illness as she races to complete her debut album.

The Bodak Yellow star unveiled the cover art for her highly-anticipated release, Invasion of Privacy, on Monday (26Mar18), and announced it would hit retailers on 6 April (18).

However, it appears Cardi isn't quite ready to drop the project as-is, and she spent Wednesday night (28Mar18) in the recording studio in Miami, Florida trying to wrap up an additional track - all while battling a bad cold.

"I slept in the studio, and I'm getting sicker and sicker," she told fans in an Instagram Story video post on Thursday morning (29Mar18). "This Miami weather with the air conditioner f**king me up, but I need to do one more song for my album, I really need to do it (sic)."

Cardi's late night recording session occurred hours after she was photographed filming her new music video on the streets of Miami, where she was joined on set by Colombian hitmaker J Balvin and singer Bad Bunny.

It's not yet known which song the stars have collaborated on, but Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is reportedly using the promo to pay tribute to salsa icon Celia Cruz, according to TMZ.com.

She was pictured wearing a light blue turban head wrap with a bejewelled top, and a high-waisted yellow skirt, with ruffles covering her midriff, fuelling rumours suggesting Cardi is pregnant with her first child.

The 25-year-old, who is engaged to Migos rapper Offset, previously denied the claims when they first surfaced in early February (18), insisting she was just "getting fat" as she urged her social media followers to, "Let me (get) fat in peace".

Cardi B has a busy few weeks lined up - in addition to promoting her new album, she is booked to perform at the Coachella music and arts festival in California, which takes place over two weekends in April (18).