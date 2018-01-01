Mel B has re-established relationship with Eddie Murphy for daughter's sake

Mel B has reconnected with her one-time fling Eddie Murphy to ensure he is no longer estranged from their daughter Angel.

The Spice Girls singer has filed new court papers in her legal battle with her soon-to-be ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who is fighting for visitation rights to maintain his relationship with the 10-year-old.

The film producer claims he has the right to stay in touch with the child he helped to raise, as he began dating Mel while she was pregnant with the girl. Eddie only accepted Angel was his after a DNA test was conducted following her birth in April, 2007, and Belafonte alleges the Shrek comedian has shown no interest in playing an active role in her life.

However, the pop star, full name Melanie Brown, insists her estranged husband is wrong, because she and Murphy have been working together to build up the father/daughter relationship since she split from Belafonte last year (17).

In her latest filing, obtained by TMZ.com, Brown alleges Belafonte previously tried to sabotage their efforts and once reportedly took her cell phone and sent apparently offensive text messages to Murphy's assistant, leading the actor to cancel a planned visit with Angel.

The child, who has interacted with her actor dad on numerous occasions, has since even named a pet dog Axel, after Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop character Axel Foley.

Meanwhile, Brown claims Angel has become terrified of Belafonte, who has denied the Wannabe hitmaker's allegations of domestic violence during their 10-year marriage.

Brown's claims emerge shortly after Belafonte accused his estranged wife of trying to brainwash their six-year-old daughter Madison against her father.