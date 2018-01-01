Jack White delights Londoners with free pub gig

Jack White delighted Londoners on Wednesday (28Mar18) by playing a surprise gig at a historic pub. Tickets
The rock superstar took over the George Inn, a drinking den established in the 17th Century, to play music from his new album Boarding House Reach and some old classics from his time fronting The White Stripes to around 500 fans - none of whom were charged for entry.
He opened the gig with his recent single Over and Over and Over, performing on a hastily erected stage in the pub's courtyard while stunned workers looked down from nearby office windows.
Jack only announced he would be playing at the pub on Wednesday morning, fitting the impromptu gig in before another intimate show at another London venue, The Garage. Despite the short notice, hundreds of music lovers descended on the venue, and many were turned away as the courtyard and pub were full.
The musician was dressed all in black, and joked that he had stolen his outfit from a "Russian spy", after sneaking into his hotel room.
Although it's been reported that Jack wants to ban phones from all his gigs, there was no such policy in place at the pub gig, and the rocker did not object to fans filming his set on their devices.
In addition to performing his solo material, Jack performed the White Stripes hits Fell In Love With A Girl' and Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground.
Boarding House Reach has been met with rave reviews, and the 42-year-old recently ruled out reuniting with his former White Stripes bandmate and ex-wife Meg White as he felt he was better off recording solo.
"I'm not telling people what to think about The White Stripes," he told Rolling Stone magazine. "They can think whatever they want about it... The White Stripes is Jack White solo... I was writing and producing and conducting. The melodies are coming from one person, the rhythm is coming from Meg."
