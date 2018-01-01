Kylie Minogue 'bounced back quickly' following Joshua Sasse split

Kylie Minogue "bounced back pretty quickly" following her split from Joshua Sasse.
The 49-year-old singer
, met actor Joshua in 2015, on the set of the U.S. TV show Galavant, and got engaged in February 2016. A year later, in February 2017, the pair ended their engagement.
Kylie opened up about the end of the relationship during an interview with Britain's Attitude magazine, and admitted that while it was a difficult time in her life, the split didn't inspire the songs on her upcoming album Golden.
"I’m not writing from a place of heartbreak," she said. "I was a bit broken, I wasn’t feeling very strong at a certain point, and we’ve all been there, we know what that’s like.
"But I tend to bounce back pretty quickly, I’m pragmatic about stuff. It’s looking rationally, with heart, with humour, to where I’m at... I hope you can feel on the album there’s no blame, I’m not hanging on to anything. I’m just taking a really good look at where I think I am in my life."
Kylie is hoping to enjoy more success with the release of Golden, which includes the single Dancing, released in January (18). However, she added to the publication that she does struggle to cope with anxiety.
"There are a lot of voices in my head," she mused. "I guess part of that is our brains, they’re problem solvers, tick tick tick tick tick... (When I’m feeling anxious) I put the kettle on and make a cup of tea. But if I knew the answer I would do it and I would have no anxiety. They say that the fast track to happiness is gratitude and it’s true, just think that thought."
Instead of going to counselling to get professional help for her issues, Kylie prefers to go down a more traditional route.
"There’s enough discussion in my head. I probably would benefit from (therapy) but I don’t really like it. My 98-year-old grandma said years ago, ‘What you need to do is lie flat, and you put your arms up and you just lie like that for 10 minutes’. And she’s so right, so I will. On a video day, during lunch I’ll go, ‘Right, phone off, dim the lights,’ and try and just be still."
