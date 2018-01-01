Kylie Minogue wants to put trademark battle with Kylie Jenner behind her

Kylie Minogue has moved on from her name war with Kylie Jenner.

The pop singer won her battle to prevent the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from trademarking her first name last year (17), but insists it wasn't the messy affair some bloggers and gossips suggested - and the two Kylies reached a deal in a civil manner.

“There was some legal back and forth and it was all dealt with really well and as nice as can be," Minogue told Dan Wootton's Bizarre Life podcast, explaining that while many Americans associate the name Kylie with Jenner, in New Zealand and her native Australia, the name is commonly considered to be part of the 49-year-old's brand.

“In America, if you say Kylie, of course you’re going to think of Kylie Jenner," she said. "Here it’s a totally different story. So we came to an agreement and it’s all fine.”

Minogue also notes the name wasn't as popular before Jenner was born in 1997.

"I’ve probably only met a couple of people older than me called Kylie, so it must have just been pretty new at the time. If I knew I was going to be famous, I would not have called myself Kylie Minogue. That’s just a weird bunch of letters in a row - Kylie, Kelly, Julie, Kyle? No. Minoush, Minogle, Min-og-ewe?"

She continued, “We take it for granted now that you can pronounce my name. But it wasn’t like that when I was a kid.”

Bosses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Jenner’s attempt to copyright the name after executives at Australian-based KDB, representing Minogue, filed court documents opposing the move.