Katy Perry gives a shout out to Orlando Bloom during concert

The Firework singer was performing at the Saitama Super Arena as part of her Witness: The Tour trek when she seemingly mentioned her nickname for The Lord of the Rings star, who she reportedly rekindled her relationship with in August (17), when talking about being loved.
According to video footage posted on Twitter, she told the audience she felt inspired and loved by them before she introduced her song Into Me You See.
"I feel very seen here, I feel very loved," she said. "This next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never, ever, have felt this feeling before. This feeling of love... This is called Into Me You See, for Bubba Doo."
This led many fans to question if she was referred to Orlando, as Bubba Doo is a slang term for someone a person holds dear, like a husband.
According to posts on social media, the actor was also in the audience that night. He had been photographed out and about in Tokyo earlier that day and, the couple and their friends enjoyed a tour of the city on go karts while dressed up as characters from the Super Mario game franchise. Video shared on Instagram by one of their friends before their tour showed Orlando playing the drums dressed as Mario and Katy in a Luigi onesie.
The Saitama show marked the start of the Asian leg of Katy's tour. She will also perform in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and more before the run concludes in Indonesia on 14 April.
The couple, who originally called off their romance in March 2017 before getting back together six months later, were seen together in Prague, Czech Republic, where Orlando is filming TV drama Carnival Row, earlier this month.
