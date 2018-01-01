Jared Leto snacks on muesli and carrots backstage

Jared Leto nibbles on healthy snacks such as muesli and carrot sticks backstage at his concerts.

The singer and actor is currently visiting the U.K. with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, with the group set to play in Birmingham on Thursday (29Mar18) night.

While many rockers are famous for their lists of demands, Jared has maintained that he is a man of simple pleasures when it comes to what he needs on the road.

"It's so extra," he jokingly told presenter Nick Grimshaw on BBC's Radio 1 on Wednesday. "Infamous riders (backstage requests) have been, you know, M&M's without the green ones or whatever colour. Some people have loads of alcohol. My rider is muesli, almond milk, carrots, and celery I think. It's so healthy and there is bottled water, glass bottled water. That's my indulgent request."

However, the Kings and Queens hitmaker added that he received a more interesting offering from an eager fan in the audience of the band's show in London on Tuesday.

"Last night, I did have a very, very, large bra and it was very, very, sweaty," Jared shared. "It was almost dripping wet and I did put it on. I have no dignity. I saw it and I had to put it on."

Last week, the 46-year-old was praised for breaking up a fight in the crowd of the group's Cardiff gig, and though he appreciates the excitement live music can bring, he knew he had to take action.

"I just think people got a little carried away, having a little too much fun and, you know, it's a rock and roll show so, it's not uncommon for people to get pretty passionate in the audience," the star recently explained to Absolute Radio. "Yeah, a little bit of passion but, you know, concerts should be a safe place for everyone, and, you know, so I just stopped the show and took care of business."