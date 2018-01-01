R. Kelly accused of grooming underage girl to be his 'sex pet'

R. Kelly has been accused of "grooming" a 14-year-old girl to become his "sex pet" in a new BBC documentary.

The latest sexual abuse allegation against the R&B star has been made by his former girlfriend Kitti Jones, who dated the singer for two years from 2011.

Jones has been interviewed for a new BBC documentary, and alleged Kelly had told her he had "trained" the teenager to become his sexual plaything.

"I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he 'trained' since she was 14, those were his words," she alleges. "I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I'd say and her mannerisms were like mine. That's when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets."

Kelly's ex says the I Believe I Can Fly musician made the unnamed woman "crawl on the floor towards me and perform oral sex on me". It is not known how old the woman was at the time of the incident.

She claims the star said, "This is my f**king pet, I trained her. She's going to teach you how to be with me.'"

Jones, 34, also says that Kelly groomed her and forced her to have sex with him and other people at least 10 times in what she called a "sex dungeon".

Last year (17) the singer, who was found not guilty of child pornography charges in 2008 after a video emerged which was alleged to show him urinating on an underage girl, was accused by the families of two women of brainwashing their daughters to join a "sex cult". Jones and two other former Kelly associates Cheryl Mack, and Asante McGee alleged that he controlled the lives of six women living in a guest house at Kelly's home in Duluth, Georgia and a recording studio in Chicago.

The singer and his representative denied the accusations of sexual misconduct or violence against women, but have yet to comment Jones' new allegations.

In the documentary, which will be aired in the U.K. by online channel BBC Three, Jones claims Kelly was "very abusive, physically, mentally, verbally" towards her. The singer's former manager Rocky Bivens was also interviewed for the programme, stating that he saw Kelly secretly wed the R&B star Aaliyah, who was then 15 years old at the time. The 51-year-old musician has denied the marriage in the past.