Stephen Belafonte accuses Mel B of 'brainwashing' daughter against him







Stephen Belafonte has accused ex-wife Mel B of attempting to brainwash his daughter against him.



The former Spice Girls star finalised her divorce from the film producer in December (17), reaching an agreement over their shared assets and custody of their six-year-old daughter Madison following a messy legal battle.



Now Belafonte is attempting to reach an agreement with the singer, real name Melanie Brown, over visitation rights to his stepdaughter Angel, whose father is actor Eddie Murphy, which she is doing her best to prevent from happening.



In the latest development in the case, film producer Belafonte has accused Brown of trying to poison Madison against her father by claiming that he was abusive towards Angel, TMZ.com report.



Referring to a letter, which was allegedly written by Angel, the ten-year-old details how she was scared of Belafonte, using the phrases "witnessing physical abuse" and "attempting to fake sleep". However, he claims it was written by an adult, and accused Brown of being responsible.



According to TMZ, who have seen the latest legal documents, Belafonte claims the former Spice Girl had a long-running plan to alienate her children from their fathers and did her utmost to alienate eldest daughter Phoenix, 19, from her dad Jimmy Gulzar while they were married.



Belafonte is now asking the judge to order Madison into therapy, "to shield her from the acrimony surrounding the divorce", TMZ reported, as well as setting the record straight about Brown's alleged lies.



The 42-year-old has always strenuously denied all of his former wife's allegations about his abusive behaviour during their marriage.

