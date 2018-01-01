Steven Tyler's daughters hit social media to mark 70th birthday

Rocker Steven Tyler was showered with love from his three daughters as he rang in his 70th birthday on Monday (26Mar18).

Actress Liv Tyler took to Instagram to celebrate the Aerosmith frontman's age milestone and shared a lengthy, loving tribute to the birthday boy.

"Happy happy birthday to you my darling daddy!!!!! 70 years young and 70 years wise," she captioned an old Rolling Stone magazine cover featuring the famous father and daughter.

"So proud to walk this earth with you. To be born a part of your wolf pack. Thank you for teaching me to never take no for an answer. To always ask more questions. To really look and really listen and to really feel everything. To feel joy and gratitude even when things don’t go as planned...

"You are a force to be reckoned with , a true inspiration and when you open your mouth to sing you light up the whole world. Thank you . Happy birthday daddy. May all your dreams come true. I know you’ll be working hard to find them @iamstevent I love you !!!!"

Liv also posted a series of old family photos of her dad as a kid, as well as video messages from her children wishing their grandfather a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, actress/model Mia Tyler also reminisced about the special bond they share.

In her own post, she wrote, "We've had quite the adventures. You're my favorite man to laugh with, to close our eyes, lean our heads back and shake em side to side when we eat something insanely delicious with, tell dirty jokes with, cry, hug, pet, be mad at, be happy with and most of all just love."

And Steven's youngest daughter, 29-year-old singer Chelsea Tyler, praised her dad as a "force of nature".

Alongside a snap of the pair during her childhood, she wrote, "To the one who embodies ancient wisdom and childlike wonder simultaneously ... Unlike anyone who ever has been or ever will be. I love you and thank god every day for you."

Steven, who is also dad to Chelsea's 27-year-old brother, Taj Monroe Tallarico, also received birthday shoutouts from old pals including Alice Cooper, Reba McEntire, Ringo Starr, David Beckham, and Sharon Stone, all of which he shared on his own Instagram account.