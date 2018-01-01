Teyana Taylor's husband was turned on by steamy Fade video

Singer Teyana Taylor's husband was so turned on by their steamy scenes in Kanye West's promo Fade, they recreated the saucy shoot in the bedroom on the night the video premiered.

The dance-filled clip for Fade debuted at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and featured Teyana as its star, as well as footage of the 27-year-old and her basketball star husband Iman Shumpert kissing while nude in the shower.

Teyana, who had no idea when the video was going to premiere, was overjoyed by fans' reactions online, and she admits watching the final cut of the promo with Iman got him hot under the collar.

"When the video came out it went so crazy... My Twitter and my Instagram was going crazy and he (Iman) was just so proud," she recalled to People.com.

Shumpert "loved" the promo so much, Teyana joked, "I think that night he actually tried to get me pregnant again."

The couple had welcomed its first child, daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert, Jr., just months earlier, in December, 2015 - part of the reason why fans were raving about Teyana's slim, muscular physique in the video.

Meanwhile, Teyana reveals her man was a little hesitant about baring all onscreen for Fade, because he wasn't entirely comfortable making out in front of the cameras.

"It was so cute because he was scared one of the times in the shower scene," she recalled. "He was like, 'All these men are gonna be in here and I got my butt out,' and I was like 'Well, everybody's professional and it's a scene, so some people are gonna have to be in here, but for the most part everybody will be gone.'"

Luckily, the sportsman soon got over his shyness: "Once we got to kissing I think he might have forgot the cameras (were there)," she quipped.

Iman, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, appears to have since become more relaxed about putting their personal life onscreen - the couple now stars in its own reality show, Teyana and Iman, which launched on America's VH1 network on Monday (26Mar18).