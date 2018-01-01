Normani Kordei: 'Going solo is scary'

Pop star Normani Kordei is anxious as she prepares to launch a full solo career following her hiatus from girl group Fifth Harmony.

The Work from Home hitmakers announced they were taking an indefinite break from the band last week (ends23Mar18) to allow the singers to embark on solo endeavours.

Normani had already debuted her own release Love Lies, a duet with R&B star Khalid, in February (18), and although she is currently working on her debut solo album, the 21-year-old admits the prospect of stepping out from the safety of the Fifth Harmony brand is a little daunting.

"It's always kind of scary, especially because for the past six years, Fifth Harmony's all we've ever known," she told news show Entertainment Tonight. "So, every time we put something out individually, it's like, 'Oh shoot! All eyes are on me!'"

Normani was the latest member of the four-piece to explore other musical opportunities outside of the band - Lauren Jauregui had already branched out to collaborate with Halsey on the tune Stranger, DJ Steve Aoki on All Night, and her rapper boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign on In Your Phone, and she is enjoying trying out different musical styles.

"Right now, I'm just exploring myself and getting in touch with myself creatively," she told Playboy magazine of working on her solo material. "To be real, I don't want to give myself boundaries... It's definitely different than my work with Fifth Harmony. It's me."

The Fifth Harmony girls won't be apart for long - Normani, Lauren, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and Dinah Jane Hansen have promised to honour the group's few remaining tour dates, which were booked as part of their PSA Tour.

The stars are due to perform in Hollywood, Florida on 11 May (18), in San Juan, Puerto Rico on 13 May, and in Reykjavik, Iceland on 16 May.