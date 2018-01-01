Chrissy Teigen: 'I'll never rat on Beyonce biter'

Chrissy Teigen is determined not to identify the actress who bit Beyonce's face at a Los Angeles party in December (17), because she loves everyone involved in the drama.

The private moment at the bash hosted by Beyonce and her rap mogul husband JAY-Z as he wrapped up his 4:44 Tour made headlines on Monday (26Mar18) after guest Tiffany Haddish spoke about it in an interview with GQ magazine, published online.

"There was this actress there (at the party), that's just, like, doing the mostest (acting in an over-the-top manner)," the Girls Trip star told the publication. "She bit Beyonce in the face."

Haddish didn't name the culprit, but she was so angry at the disrespect shown to Beyonce, she wanted to beat the actress up - until the singer convinced her to "just chill", explaining the woman was on drugs.

As fans started seeking the identity of the celebrity biter using the hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce, Teigen chimed in stating she had a good idea who the actress was, but later confessed it wasn't who she initially thought it was.

Pressed to identify the mystery woman during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday (27Mar18), the pregnant model said, "Listen, I think we’ve all done things under the influence. It’s not who I thought (it was), I will say (that). The problem is I love everybody involved, so I’m like 'zip'. You know I share everything... It's so hard."

She then made light of the drama, telling Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathy Lee Gifford she had to make sure with her husband John Legend that she wasn't the out-of-control biter.

"If I had a dollar for every time that I had a few glasses of wine or something and would have done something like that? Oh man...," Teigen joked. "I asked John yesterday..., 'It’s not me, is it?'"

Beyonce, it appears, is keen to forgive and forget as she hasn't discussed the biting incident with her aides. Her representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, has responded to the drama by telling GQ, "I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge."

Actresses Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan, who were guests at the party, have both denied biting Beyonce as the manhunt continues among fans of the R&B superstar on social media.