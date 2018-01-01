Kylie Minogue cancels gig as throat infection hits

Kylie Minogue has cancelled an intimate concert in Sydney, Australia as she is suffering from a throat infection.
The Locomotion singer was due to play a gig at The Beresford pub on Thursday (29Mar18), a concert that would have been broadcast on Australian radio station Nova FM's Red Room show, but has pulled out due to illness.
"I'm so sorry to have to let you know that I can't make the Red Room show this week," she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday. "I have a throat infection and have been advised by my Doctor to rest. I have tried my best to get better in time but alas, Mother Nature needs some time to get me better. I'm so sorry. I'll reschedule as soon as I can and I promise we'll make up for it."
Her decision to cancel the show comes after she pulled out of a string of interviews in order to rest her voice.
"She has a throat infection and needs to rest her voice ahead of the performance," a previous statement to Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper read. "All other commitments are believed to have been spiked until further notice."
The Aussie popstar is making her musical comeback, and has a new album, Golden, out next month. She is set to promote the record by embarking on her first full tour since 2015 and has already booked a string of dates in the U.K. for later in the year.
Kylie's decision to cancel the gig comes just days after a disastrous interview with Karl Stefanovic, a journalist from Australian TV network Channel 9.
Karl questioned the star on her split from ex-fiance Joshua Sasse, after she called off her engagement to the British actor last year. He asked her if she would stop dating "incredibly good-looking d**kheads".
Kylie, 49, responded by laughing awkwardly and stating, "Yes".
