NEWS Paris Hilton recalls horror over losing $2 million engagement ring Newsdesk Share with :







Paris Hilton has recalled her horror after briefly losing her $2 million (£1.4 million) diamond engagement ring during a recent nightclub appearance.



The 37-year-old hotel heiress, who is engaged to The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka, was dancing at the event at former soda factory RC Cola Plant at Mana Wynwood in Miami last Friday (23Mar18), when she suddenly realised the 20-carat rock was no longer on her finger.



"The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over," she wrote on Twitter on Monday.



When she told Chris about the missing jewel, he and the club security team went on a hunt and eventually found the ring, before reuniting it with its rightful owner.



"Thank God by some miracle my fiance found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!" Paris added.



Paris' tweet came amid reports the TV star has asked her jeweller to make her a low-cost replica of the ring that she can wear on a daily basis, because she fears that wearing such an expensive jewel makes her a robbery victim - like her friend Kim Kardashian.



Kim was robbed in Paris in 2016, when the thieves demanded she hand over her $4 million (£2.8 million) engagement ring from Kanye West, which she used to show off on social media.



"Paris, and her friends, are afraid she’ll end up being robbed like Kim, because everyone knows she’s got $2 million on her finger," a source close to Paris told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six. "Paris DJs at clubs all over the world, so it isn’t hard to find out where she will be on a particular night. Her fiancé, Chris, has been encouraging her to get a replica made with an inexpensive stone that she should wear when she’s in public.



"After the ring scare on Friday, Paris agreed, and is having the replica made."

