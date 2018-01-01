Michael Buble: 'Life teaches you these hard lessons'

Canadian crooner Michael Buble has learned not to take anything for granted after watching his eldest son battle cancer.
Little Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in the autumn of 2016, and Buble and his wife, model/actress Luisana Lopilato, put everything on hold to support him through his treatment, which included surgery to remove a tumour in December, 2016.
The four-year-old is now firmly on the road to recovery, and the health crisis has taught Buble to appreciate every blessing in his life, no matter how big or small.
Reflecting on Noah's medical emergency, the singer tells Entertainment Tonight Canada, "Emotionally, it's a roller coaster. I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes.
"Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life. I enjoy the small things."
The Home hitmaker previously heaped praise on his boy for his bravery through the rough time, which he and Luisana are thankful to put behind them.
"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," the Bubles shared in a statement issued early last year (17).
"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us."
The young family has a bright future ahead - Luisana is expecting the couple's third child later this year (18), a sibling for Noah and his two-year-old brother Elias. The pregnant beauty showed off her growing bump as she joined Buble on the red carpet at the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver over the weekend (24Mar18), when the singer served as the music event's host.
Book tickets through our official partner Ticketmaster
.