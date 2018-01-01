Justin Bieber 'reshaping his sound' for new album to reflect Christian spirituality

Justin Bieber is reportedly searching for songs that reflect his renewed Christian faith for his new album.

The 24-year-old Sorry singer is currently working on his fifth studio album and, according to editors at British newspaper The Sun, he's planning to reshape his sound to indicate his commitment to his religion.

Justin has been a devoted attendee at hip church Hillsong NYC in recent years, especially following his decision to quit his tour, and the Love Yourself singer is now allegedly keen to find Christian-centric songs.

“Justin is on the lookout for songs which really reflect where he is in his life in terms of spirituality," a source told British newspaper The Sun. “He has always been religious but the last two years have seen him grow closer to the Hillsong Church and it has changed his entire life. He has a totally different outlook now."

Justin has credited Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz for helping him to turn his life around after a tumultuous period, and even moved in with Carl and his wife for a time in 2014.

“After he finished his last tour he really wasn’t interested in recording any music for a while," the source continued. "But his time with the church has revitalised him and although he is working with a lot of the same people who helped to make his last album, Purpose, he is reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church’s values and beliefs.

“There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has created so far. It will certainly ­surprise some fans," added the insider.

Justin is working on new music following his rumoured split from on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez after the pair reconciled at the beginning of the year. A source told E! News: "It wasn't his choice for them to split, and he is really taking time to focus on himself right now. He has been working out every day, focusing on church and being out and about with his friends."