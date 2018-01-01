Chance the Rapper slams 'racist' beer commercial

Chance the Rapper has branded a new advert for Heineken Light beer "horribly racist".

The hip-hop star took to Twitter on Sunday night (25Mar18) to call out the TV commercial, which features a bartender sliding a bottle of alcohol down a bar, past black men and women before reaching its destination, a white woman, before the strapline "something, lighter is better" pops up onscreen.

"I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views (sic)," he tweeted. "And that s**t racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn't help by posting about it. But (crying with laughter) I gotta just say tho (though). The 'sometimes lighter is better' Hienekin (sic) commercial is terribly racist omg (oh my God).

"Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and s**t. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad but its like how can u not (sic)," followed by more crying with laughter emojis.

A representative for Heineken USA has issued a statement to London's Evening Standard admitting that they missed the mark with their advert.

"For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there's more that unites us than divides us," the statement read. "While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer - we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns."

The commercial comes months after executives of clothing chain H&M apologised for an offensive campaign photo, which featured a young black child wearing a green hoodie emblazoned with the words 'Coolest Monkey in the Jungle'. The Swedish retail giant lost partnerships with The Weeknd and G-Eazy over the controversy in January.