George Ezra heading for second UK Number 1 album as tour dates near

After 11 weeks of unmatched supremacy, it looks like George Ezra will be one to dethrone The Greatest Showman from Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.
George’s second studio album Staying at Tamara’s pays a visit to the top spot on this week’s Official Chart Update, with 37,000 combined sales logged since its release last Friday. The Greatest Showman still has the edge when it comes to streaming, but George’s lead on physical and download formats puts it firmly ahead, currently by more than 2:1.
Staying at Tamara’s will be George’s second Number 1 album should it hold on until Friday. George’s debut, Wanted on Voyage, originally charted at Number 3 in July 2014 before climbing to Number 1 13 weeks later. It’s combined sales to date are 1.2 million.
Meanwhile, Over and Out, the first and only solo album from the late Rick Parfitt of Status Quo, is new at Number 3, and Jack White’s third studio album Boarding House Reach is Top 10-bound, currently at Number 5.
Folk-pop singer songwriter Lissie is on course for her highest charting album to date with her fourth collection Castles at Number 6, ahead of Led Zeppelin live album When The West Was Won at Number 8 following its reissue on CD, and on vinyl 4LP for the first time.
Toni Braxton’s new record Sex and Cigarettes could become her first UK Top 40 entry in eight years at Number 14, while American rock band Sunflower Bean are one slot behind at 15 with their second studio album TwentyTwo in Blue. Kidz Bop Kids are also bound for the Top 20 with Kidz Bop Summer ‘18 (17).
Paloma Faith’s The Architect is on the rise following her UK tour, up 14 to Number 24, plus there’s more good news for Courtney Marie Andrews; the critically acclaimed Americana artist is heading for her first UK Top 40 album with May Your Kindness Remain at Number 27.
Arriving Somewhere, the next release in a series of reissues from Porcupine Tree, is looking to make its chart debut at Number 34, Miles Davis & John Coltrane – The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6 is new at Number 38, and finally, bubbling at Number 39 is Hormone Lemonade, Cavern Of Anti-Matter’s third studio album.
