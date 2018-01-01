Michael Buble shouts out to pregnant wife on return to stage at Juno Awards

Michael Buble made sure his pregnant wife Luisana Lopilato felt the love as he returned to the stage hosting the Juno Awards on Sunday night (25Mar18).
The 42-year-old singer and his Argentinian wife stepped out of the public eye after their four-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, with Michael pulling out of various appearances including hosting the 2017 Juno Awards.
However, now that Noah is on the road to recovery and the family is preparing for their new arrival, Michael and Luisana looked in good spirits as they walked the red carpet together at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, where the singer hosted the 2018 Canadian music awards.
During the ceremony, Michael made sure to praise his wife, who showed off her burgeoning bump in a plunging black dress, telling the crowd: "Oops, you did it again - my wife and I are pregnant with our number three... no, it's not Jim Cuddy's (Blue Rodeo singer) baby," he joked.
He then added to Luisana: "I love you so much, mi amor."
Michael and Luisana are also parents to two-year-old son Elias, and the Feeling Good singer said in his opening monologue that his eldest child's health battle had made him appreciate things and be more present in every aspect of his life.
"I wanted to be here last year and I could not make it, and before I continue, I'd be remiss if I did not thank my friends Russell Peters and Bryan Adams for taking over the way you did," Michael said, referencing those who stepped in for him hosting the 2017 awards. "You'll never know what it meant to me. It's been a couple of years since I've been on stage. It means... it means more than you'll know to be able to come back here in my hometown, in front of my family, in front of my friends, in my city, in my country."
Michael also took home an award at the event, winning the gong for adult contemporary album of the year, while Diana Krall won producer of the year and vocal jazz album of the year for her record Turn Up The Quiet.
The pop album of the year gong went to Lights for her album Skin & Earth, while Shawn Mendes took home the Juno Fan Choice Award, and Grimes, who won the Juno Award for Video of the Year for Venus Fly, which features Janelle Monae.
Book Michael Buble tickets through our official partner Ticketmaster
.