Robin Thicke's baby mama shares first good look at daughter Mia

Robin Thicke's girlfriend April Love Geary shared the first good look at one-month-old daughter Mia in an Instagram snap on Sunday (25Mar18).

The stunning model gave birth to Mia, her first child with Blurred Lines hitmaker Robin, on February 22. Shortly after the birth, Robin shared a video of himself cradling the newborn, but on Sunday April posted the first mother-daughter selfie with her offspring.

In the snap, April was seen wearing a pink tracksuit bearing the words "BABY GIRL" on the top, while she held baby Mia, who looked cute in a striped babygrow with pink flowers, close to her chest.

Protecting her tot from the changeable weather, April wrapped her in a pink blanket. As for the model herself, the new mum displayed her enviably clear complexion and she also appears to have already snapped back into shape following the birth.

Robin, 41, went public with his romance with the model in May, 2015, months after splitting from actress Paula Patton, the mother of his seven-year-old son Julian.

April announced she was pregnant via Instagram last summer (Aug17), writing: "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!"

She also revealed her due date was 1 March - the birthday of Thicke's late father, actor Alan, who died after suffering a heart attack in December, 2016.

Mia is the second child for Robin, who is also father to seven-year-old son Julian, from his marriage to Paula Patton.

The high school sweethearts wed in 2005, and finalised its divorce in 2015, before becoming engaged in a custody war over Julian at the start of 2017.

The Mission: Impossible actress accused her ex of physically abusing both her and their boy, and obtained a protective order barring the singer from contacting or going anywhere near her, her mother Joyce, or Julian.

She also secured sole legal and physical custody of their son, while Robin was limited to three supervised visits a week at a neutral location.

In March (17), Paula and Robin were reported to be nearing a new custody agreement, although the details of the deal were not made public.