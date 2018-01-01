NEWS Lana Del Rey: 'My Radiohead lawsuit is over' Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Lana Del Rey has confirmed that her lawsuit with Radiohead regarding her song Get Free is over.



The 32-year-old singer was performing at Lollapalooza Sao Paulo 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday (25Mar18) when she made the admission to the crowd.



Without revealing any further details about how the dispute had been resolved, Lana told the audience: "I mean now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song any time I want, right?"



Lana hit headlines in January, when she confirmed that Radiohead's representatives had issued her with a legal warning over similarities between the song and the band's 1992 hit Creep, and were suing her to obtain 100 per cent of the publishing rights to Get Free.



However, in response to Lana's Twitter posts, representatives for the group's publisher, Warner/Chappell music issued a statement denying her claims, but acknowledging that they have been trying to negotiate writing credits on the song.



"It's true that we've been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey's representatives," their statement to Pitchfork Media read. "It's clear that the verses of Get Free use musical elements found in the verses of Creep and we've requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of Creep. To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they 'will only accept 100 per cent' of the publishing of Get Free."



Lana had claimed she had offered the band 40 per cent of the proceeds from the publishing rights to the song, but was turned down as the group wanted 100 per cent.



And at a concert in Denver, Colorado, in January, she dramatically announced that if the legal battle went to court she was prepared to remove Get Free from her latest album, Lust for Life.



"Regardless if it gets taken down off of everything, that those sentiments that I wrote...that I really am going to strive for them, even if that song is not on future physical releases of the record," she said. "I just wanted to let you know that for the kids and for the not-kids, who are the real fans, who are here. So that's probably the last thing I'll say about it. But thanks."

